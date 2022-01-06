COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-CANDLELIGHT

Por
REUTERS
6 de Enero de 2022

Biden supporters hold candlelight vigil on Jan 6 anniversary

Start: 06 Jan 2022 21:30 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 22:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Supporters of U.S. President Joe Biden and other Democrats hold a candlelight vigil in observance of the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

SCHEDULE:

2145GMT - start of vigil

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

