COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-CANDLELIGHT

Por
REUTERSJAN 06
6 de Enero de 2022

Biden supporters hold candlelight vigil on Jan 6 anniversary

Start: 06 Jan 2022 21:40 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 22:40 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Supporters of U.S. President Joe Biden and other Democrats hold a candlelight vigil in observance of the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

SCHEDULE:

2145GMT - start of vigil

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Pumas vs Toluca será reprogramado por brote de COVID-19: al menos siete casos positivos

Pumas vs Toluca será reprogramado por brote de COVID-19: al menos siete casos positivos

El crudo relato de Eriksen sobre su colapso: “Lo recuerdo todo, excepto los minutos que estuve en el cielo”

Ángel Di María tiene coronavirus y se perderá los próximos partidos del PSG

Brote en el Manchester City: Guardiola tiene coronavirus y ya son 21 los contagiados

El mensaje que Novak Djokovic le envió a su familia tras ser retenido en el aeropuerto de Australia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Caso Inés Gómez Mont: cómo su escándalo afectó sus redes sociales o las benefició

Caso Inés Gómez Mont: cómo su escándalo afectó sus redes sociales o las benefició

El maestro Willy Gutiérrez de La Academia está hospitalizado: urgen donadores de sangre y plaquetas

Relacionado con un caso de brutalidad policial y abrazado por el Estado Mayor Presidencial: los últimos escándalos de Roberto Palazuelos

Alfonso Herrera anunció su participación en la aclamada serie “Ozark”

“Exatlón All Stars”: quiénes son los atletas confirmados para la nueva temporada

TENDENCIAS

Las vacaciones también pueden ser agotadoras: cinco claves para sobrevivir al estrés

Las vacaciones también pueden ser agotadoras: cinco claves para sobrevivir al estrés

Una cama inteligente que monitorea los ronquidos y cambia de temperatura sola

El mejor consejo para que sus videos en Kwai estén en lo más destacado de la semana

En Estados Unidos, Target ya tiene consolas de Xbox Series X y PlayStation 5 a la venta

Isabel II: la reina que impuso un estilo con sus más de 5.000 sombreros