Miércoles 5 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-MORRISON

REUTERSJAN 06
6 de Enero de 2022

Australian PM Morrison holds news conference in Canberra

Start: 05 Jan 2022 23:57 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 00:46 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, holds a news conference following the announcement that tennis player, Novak Djokovic, would not be allowed to enter the country.

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA

Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIA NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM .AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

