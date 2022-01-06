COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY DELAYED - KENYA-CHINA/

REUTERSJAN 06
5 de Enero de 2022

China's FM Wang Yi newser with Kenyan counterpart Omamo

Start: 06 Jan 2022 07:39 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 08:23 GMT

MOMBASA, KENYA - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to holds a joint news conference with his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - News conference with Yi and Omamo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Kenya

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

