COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 6 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/RUSSIA

Por
REUTERSJAN 06
4 de Enero de 2022

Russians attend midnight mass to mark Orthodox Christmas

Start: 06 Jan 2022 19:55 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 20:55 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

MOSCOW - Russians attend midnight mass at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral to mark Orthodox Christmas. President Vladimir Putin is expected to show up in a church.

SCHEDULE:

2000GMT Church service led by Patriarch Kirill starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Ronaldo tomó una medida que molestó a los fanáticos del Cruzeiro y hubo una manifestación antes de la práctica

Ronaldo tomó una medida que molestó a los fanáticos del Cruzeiro y hubo una manifestación antes de la práctica

Pega COVID-19 a la Liga MX: contagios, partidos reprogramados y pruebas rápidas

Pumas vs Toluca será reprogramado por brote de COVID-19: al menos siete casos positivos

El crudo relato de Eriksen sobre su colapso: “Lo recuerdo todo, excepto los minutos que estuve en el cielo”

Ángel Di María tiene coronavirus y se perderá los próximos partidos del PSG

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Caso Inés Gómez Mont: cómo su escándalo afectó sus redes sociales o las benefició

Caso Inés Gómez Mont: cómo su escándalo afectó sus redes sociales o las benefició

El maestro Willy Gutiérrez de La Academia está hospitalizado: urgen donadores de sangre y plaquetas

Relacionado con un caso de brutalidad policial y abrazado por el Estado Mayor Presidencial: los últimos escándalos de Roberto Palazuelos

Alfonso Herrera anunció su participación en la aclamada serie “Ozark”

“Exatlón All Stars”: quiénes son los atletas confirmados para la nueva temporada

TENDENCIAS

WhatsApp tendrá actualización exclusiva para iOS

WhatsApp tendrá actualización exclusiva para iOS

Las vacaciones también pueden ser agotadoras: cinco claves para sobrevivir al estrés

Una cama inteligente que monitorea los ronquidos y cambia de temperatura sola

El mejor consejo para que sus videos en Kwai estén en lo más destacado de la semana

En Estados Unidos, Target ya tiene consolas de Xbox Series X y PlayStation 5 a la venta