ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/RUSSIA

Russians attend midnight mass to mark Orthodox Christmas
Start: 06 Jan 2022 19:55 GMT
End: 06 Jan 2022 20:55 GMT
THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.
MOSCOW - Russians attend midnight mass at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral to mark Orthodox Christmas. President Vladimir Putin is expected to show up in a church.
2000GMT Church service led by Patriarch Kirill starts
Location: Russia
Topic: Religion
