COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 5 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Por
REUTERSJAN 05
5 de Enero de 2022

Trump supporters rally outside the DC jail

Start: 06 Jan 2022 22:45 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 23:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump rally outside the jail in Washington to decry the detention of those who have been charged with various offenses during the assault on the Capitol a year ago.

SCHEDULE:

2300 GMT - Start of rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Orly Terranova en el Dakar: el desafío del desierto y la alarma por la sospechosa explosión de un auto

Orly Terranova en el Dakar: el desafío del desierto y la alarma por la sospechosa explosión de un auto

Impresionante accidente en el Rally Dakar: calculó mal una duna, dio varios vuelcos y quedó fuera de la carrera

“Lo tratan como un criminal”: denuncian que Novak Djokovic está incomunicado en Australia

Escándalo con Novak Djokovic en Australia: lleva más de siete horas retenido en el aeropuerto por problemas con la visa

La Fórmula 1 tiene su propia novela en el mercado de pases con Aston Martin y Alpine en el centro de la escena

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alejandro Fernández desató suspiros con fotos junto a su nieta Cayetana

Alejandro Fernández desató suspiros con fotos junto a su nieta Cayetana

Eduin Caz pudo ser víctima de discriminación por parte del personal de Six Flags

“Rebelde”: qué personajes de la versión mexicana aparecen en la serie

Lamar Odom se sumó al escándalo entre su ex esposa Khloé Kardashian y Tristan Thompson

Alessandra Rosaldo se molestó con Eugenio Derbez por un capítulo de “La Familia P. Luche”

TENDENCIAS

Autorizaron en Argentina el uso de cuatro test de autoevaluación COVID-19

Autorizaron en Argentina el uso de cuatro test de autoevaluación COVID-19

Google Drive eliminará sus archivos si detecta un contenido inapropiado

Con este videojuego podrá conocer uno de los museos más grandes de España

Así es Wordle, el juego de moda en internet para adivinar palabras

“Hay una explosión de casos” de COVID-19, dijo una funcionaria del Ministerio de Salud