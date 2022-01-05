ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Trump supporters rally outside the DC jail

Start: 06 Jan 2022 22:45 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 23:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump rally outside the jail in Washington to decry the detention of those who have been charged with various offenses during the assault on the Capitol a year ago.

