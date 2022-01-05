ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-MORNING

View of the Capitol as US marks anniversary of Jan 6. attack
Start: 06 Jan 2022 12:15 GMT
End: 06 Jan 2022 13:15 GMT
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - Beauty shot of the United States Capitol building on the day that marks a year since siege when supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's election victory.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com