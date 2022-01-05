COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 5 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-MORNING

Por
REUTERSJAN 05
5 de Enero de 2022

View of the Capitol as US marks anniversary of Jan 6. attack

Start: 06 Jan 2022 12:15 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 13:15 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - Beauty shot of the United States Capitol building on the day that marks a year since siege when supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's election victory.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Escándalo con Novak Djokovic en Australia: lleva más de cuatro horas retenido en el aeropuerto por problemas con la visa

Escándalo con Novak Djokovic en Australia: lleva más de cuatro horas retenido en el aeropuerto por problemas con la visa

La Fórmula 1 tiene su propia novela en el mercado de pases con Aston Martin y Alpine en el centro de la escena

Kilos de hielo y salas exclusivas de usos múltiples: las exigencia que pide el PSG a los clubes que visita en Francia

El argentino Pablo Copetti sigue al mando de los cuatriciclos en el Dakar: todos los resultados de la 4ª etapa

Lo expulsaron, discutieron en la cancha y se enamoraron: la apasionada historia del futbolista y la árbitra que conmueve a Europa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Rebelde”: a qué se dedican los actores que protagonizaron la exitosa telenovela juvenil

“Rebelde”: a qué se dedican los actores que protagonizaron la exitosa telenovela juvenil

Carlos Rivera, Cynthia Rodríguez y sus fotos atrevidas fotos en bañador que incendiaron las redes

Miley Cyrus coqueteó con Pete Davidson en televisión y se ganó una nueva enemiga: Kim Kardashian

Murió César Ceja, productor mexicano que trabajó con Mon Laferte y Alejandra Guzmán

Hermana de Octavio Ocaña pidió apoyo para encontrar pruebas: “Su ayuda puede ser esencial”

TENDENCIAS

Quién fue Julio Garavito y por qué Google lo ha homenajeado en su Doodle

Quién fue Julio Garavito y por qué Google lo ha homenajeado en su Doodle

Los usuarios se aferran a sus BlackBerry tras la salida del mercado de los tradicionales celulares

Pese a la recomendación de la OMS, por qué la Argentina y otros países acortaron los tiempos de aislamiento

La Confederación de Bioquímicos argentinos cuestionó los autotest de COVID-19

Remoto, híbrido o presencial: cómo será el trabajo del futuro, según un especialista de la Universidad de Stanford