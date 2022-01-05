COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 5 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-MORRISON

Por
REUTERSJAN 05
6 de Enero de 2022

Australian PM Morrison holds news conference in Canberra

Start: 05 Jan 2022 23:57 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, holds a news conference following the announcement that tennis player, Novak Djokovic, would not be allowed to enter the country.

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA

Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIA NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM .AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El mensaje del primer ministro de Australia tras rechazar la visa de Novak Djokovic

El mensaje del primer ministro de Australia tras rechazar la visa de Novak Djokovic

Video: el golazo del “Chicharito” Hernández con el Manchester United que recordó la FA Cup

La ex estrella del fútbol italiano Antonio Cassano tiene coronavirus y se encuentra hospitalizado

Juan Reynoso advirtió a Uriel Antuna sobre indisciplinas con Cruz Azul

Qué dice el comunicado oficial de la Fuerza Fronteriza Australiana que expulsó a Djokovic del país

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Rebelde Netflix: los mejores memes que dejó y las críticas por la nueva versión de “Sálvame”

Rebelde Netflix: los mejores memes que dejó y las críticas por la nueva versión de “Sálvame”

Roberto Palazuelos emprenderá acciones legales contra Lydia Cacho por difamación

Gaby Castillo: la ex Enamorándonos fue recluida en Santa Martha Acatitla acusada de tres delitos

Las películas perdidas más buscadas de la Época de Oro y el cine mudo en México

Chiquis Rivera acusó a su tía Rosie de ocultar robos a las empresas de Jenni

TENDENCIAS

Tesla presentará un celular exclusivo para usar en Marte

Tesla presentará un celular exclusivo para usar en Marte

Los 5 puntos que transformarán el futuro de la banca digital

Realidad virtual, ciberseguridad, NFT y más tendencias tecnológicas para 2022

Las aplicaciones para organizar sus rutinas y alcanzar hábitos saludables

Instagram dice que los jóvenes utilizarán ropa de segunda y se preocuparán por su salud mental este 2022