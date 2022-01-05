COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 5 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Por
REUTERS
5 de Enero de 2022

Australian PM holds news conference after cabinet meeting

Start: 05 Jan 2022 06:08 GMT

End: 05 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, holds a news conference following a national cabinet meeting as the country reports a record number of cases.

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA

Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIA NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM .AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

