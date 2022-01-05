ADVISORY FRANCE-EU/

Macron welcomes European Commission President von der Leyen

Start: 06 Jan 2022 18:45 GMT

End: 06 Jan 2022 19:45 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the European commissioners for a working dinner at the Elysee palace.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT - EU Commissioners arrive

1930GMT - Von der Leyen arrives (expecting Macron to welcome her)

