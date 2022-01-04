COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

Canciones y álbumes esenciales del catálogo de Bowie

4 de Enero de 2022

NUEVA YORK (AP) — Canciones y álbumes esenciales del catálogo de David Bowie.

Álbumes:

— “Space Oddity” (1969)

— “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” (1972)

— “Diamond Dogs” (1974)

— “Young Americans” (1975)

— “ChangesOneBowie” (1976)

— “Heroes” (1977)

— “Let’s Dance” (1983)

— “Tonight” (1984)

— “Heathen” (2002)

— “The Next Day” (2013)

— “Blackstar” (2016)

Canciones:

— “Space Oddity” (1969)

— “Changes” (1972)

— “Rebel Rebel” (1974)

— “Young Americans” (1975)

— “Fame” (1975)

— “Golden Years” (1975)

— “Suffragette City” (1976)

— “Heroes” (1977)

— “Fashion” (1980)

— “Under Pressure” (con Queen) (1981)

— “Let’s Dance” (1983)

— “China Girl” (1983)

— “Modern Love” (1983)

— “Blue Jean” (1984)

— “Where Are We Now?” (2013)

