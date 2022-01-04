COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-EU/BORRELL -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS --

Por
REUTERSJAN 04
4 de Enero de 2022

Josep Borrell briefing as he visits eastern Ukraine

Start: 05 Jan 2022 09:45 GMT

End: 05 Jan 2022 10:45 GMT

LUHANSK REGION, UKRAINE - EU High Representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell gives a news conference as he visits eastern Ukraine and following a meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT APPROX - Borrell news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

