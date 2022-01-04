COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 4 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN --POSSIBLE--

Por
REUTERSJAN 04
4 de Enero de 2022

Biden is briefed by Dr. Fauci and COVID-19 Response Team

Start: 04 Jan 2022 19:00 GMT

End: 04 Jan 2022 19:30 GMT

++THERE MAY BE A LIVE SPRAY OF MEETING. PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden receives a briefing from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the other members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

