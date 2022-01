ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 2023 HAITI-PRIME-MINISTER/GUN SHOTS-UGC

Haitian PM survives weekend assassination attempt

Gonaïves, Haiti - Security and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's entourage scramble towards waiting vehicles as armed group open fire outside a church.

