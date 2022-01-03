ADVISORY SAFRICA-PARLIAMENT/FIRE-FLAREUP

Fire at South Africa's national parliament has flared up again
CAPE TOWN - A devastating fire at South Africa's national parliament in Cape Town has flared up again, as firefighters struggle to extinguish the blaze more than 24 hours after it was first noticed.
