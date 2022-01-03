COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 3 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAN-USA/SOLEIMANI-ANNIVERSARY CEREMONY

Por
REUTERSJAN 03
2 de Enero de 2022

Iran's Raisi marks second anniversary of Soleimani's death

Start: 03 Jan 2022 11:15 GMT

End: 03 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

TEHRAN - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks at a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the death of Iran's General Soleimani.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use Iran. No Use BBC Persian. No Use Manoto. No Use VOA Persian. No use Iran International.

DIGITAL: No Use Iran. No Use BBC Persian. No Use Manoto. No Use VOA Persian. No use Iran International.

Source: IRIB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iran

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FARSI SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Sin Lionel Messi, el PSG visita al Vannes por la Copa de Francia en su primer partido del 2022: hora, TV y formaciones

Sin Lionel Messi, el PSG visita al Vannes por la Copa de Francia en su primer partido del 2022: hora, TV y formaciones

Cruz Azul: “Charly” Rodríguez llegó a CDMX para reportar con la “Máquina”

Al ritmo de Luis Miguel: Canelo Álvarez y Max Verstappen organizaron increíble fiesta de Año Nuevo

Eddy Reynoso detalló cuál es el estilo que define al “Canelo Team”

Rally Dakar, por dentro: dormir en carpa, una inundación y la vorágine donde la exigencia no es solo para los competidores

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Luis Miguel compartió misterioso video que emocionó a sus fans

Luis Miguel compartió misterioso video que emocionó a sus fans

Tania Ruiz desató rumor de ruptura con Enrique Peña Nieto

Lucía Méndez y Madonna: el video que confirmaría el pleito entre ambas famosas

El día que una firma de autógrafos de RBD en Brasil terminó en tragedia

Michelle Salas recibió el año en el hospital por tumor de su gato

TENDENCIAS

Punta 2022: 20 vestidos y conjuntos playeros para lucirse en las arenas esteñas

Punta 2022: 20 vestidos y conjuntos playeros para lucirse en las arenas esteñas

Vacaciones: el 50% de las personas que beben subestima su grado de alcoholemia al manejar

Poliamor: qué lleva a algunas personas a renunciar a la monogamia

Crean una pulsera que puede predecir las convulsiones en los enfermos de epilepsia

La importancia de dudar para movilizar el pensamiento