ADVISORY HONG KONG-SECURITY/

Independent Hong Kong news portal to cease operations

Start: 03 Jan 2022 02:46 GMT

End: 03 Jan 2022 03:42 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong independent online news portal Citizen News said it will cease operations from Tuesday (January 4) in the face of what it described as a deteriorating media environment in the Chinese-ruled city and to ensure the safety of its staff. The editor in chief meets media alongside other Citizen News representatives.

