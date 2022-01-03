ADVISORY HONG KONG-SECURITY/

Independent Hong Kong news portal to cease operations
Start: 03 Jan 2022 02:46 GMT
End: 03 Jan 2022 03:42 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong independent online news portal Citizen News said it will cease operations from Tuesday (January 4) in the face of what it described as a deteriorating media environment in the Chinese-ruled city and to ensure the safety of its staff. The editor in chief meets media alongside other Citizen News representatives.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATUAL/CANTONESE/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com