COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WILDFIRES/COLORADO-SHERIFF --UPDATED SPEAKERS--

Por
REUTERSJAN 02
2 de Enero de 2022

Boulder County Sheriff gives newser on devastating wildfires

Start: 02 Jan 2022 20:59 GMT

End: 02 Jan 2022 21:26 GMT

BOULDER COUNTY, COLORADO - Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle conducts a news conference to update on the wildfires which gutted more than 1,000 homes near Boulder. Governor of Colorado Jared Polis may also be in attendance.

SPEAKERS:

2059GMT - Pelle

2104GMT - President Xcel Energy, Alice Jackson

2110GMT - Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Por qué Luis Romo escogió a Monterrey sobre Cruz Azul

Por qué Luis Romo escogió a Monterrey sobre Cruz Azul

Fue a ver un partido de hockey sobre hielo, notó algo extraño en el cuello de un entrenador y salvó su vida

Leeds United cortó la mala racha y Bielsa se desahogó con un abrazo que se volvió viral: “Es un alivio”

Chelsea y Liverpool empataron 2 a 2 en un partido vibrante y con dos goles espectaculares

Se recuperó de dos caídas y ganó con un impactante KO, pero la actitud del árbitro indignó al mundo del boxeo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Harry Potter: regreso a Hogwarts”: los mejores memes que dejó la reunión por el 20 aniversario

“Harry Potter: regreso a Hogwarts”: los mejores memes que dejó la reunión por el 20 aniversario

Aladdín, el musical suspendió funciones por contagios de COVID-19

Juan Gabriel: así suena la canción que le compuso uno de sus hijos

YosStop negó cobrar cantidades millonarias para dar entrevistas

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández habría pasado las fiestas decembrinas con su nueva conquista

TENDENCIAS

Un despertador inteligente controla todas sus rutinas con Google

Un despertador inteligente controla todas sus rutinas con Google

Un “robot mantarraya”, nuevo proyecto para hacer misiones submarinas de largo alcance

YouTube: cómo saltarse a la parte más interesante de un video

Verano y piletas de natación: cómo evitar riesgos con los más chicos

El asistente de voz Alexa le propuso un reto mortal a una niña de 10 años