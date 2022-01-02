COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WILDFIRES/COLORADO-SHERIFF --UPDATED DETAILS--

Por
REUTERSJAN 02
2 de Enero de 2022

Boulder County Sheriff gives newser on devastating wildfires

Start: 02 Jan 2022 21:00 GMT

End: 02 Jan 2022 22:00 GMT

BOULDER COUNTY, COLORADO - Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle conducts a news conference to update on the wildfires which gutted more than 1,000 homes near Boulder. Governor of Colorado Jared Polis may also be in attendance.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

