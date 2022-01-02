COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY SAFRICA-PARLIAMENT/FIRE

2 de Enero de 2022

Fire reported at South African parliament in Cape Town

Start: 02 Jan 2022 06:51 GMT

End: 02 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Flames and smoke seen billowing from South African parliament building after a fire erupted.

0745GMT - Minister for public works and infrastructure, Patricia de Lille, briefs media on fire

