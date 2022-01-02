ADVISORY SAFRICA-PARLIAMENT/FIRE

Fire reported at South African parliament in Cape Town
Start: 02 Jan 2022 06:51 GMT
End: 02 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Flames and smoke seen billowing from South African parliament building after a fire erupted.
0745GMT - Minister for public works and infrastructure, Patricia de Lille, briefs media on fire
