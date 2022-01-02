COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY SAFRICA-PARLIAMENT/FIRE

Por
REUTERSJAN 02
2 de Enero de 2022

Fire erupts at South African parliament building in Cape Town

Start: 02 Jan 2022 09:30 GMT

End: 02 Jan 2022 12:04 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL END AT 1215GMT

--

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Flames and smoke seen billowing from South African parliament building after a fire erupted.

TIMINGS:

0931GMT - firefighters assess damage to roof

0957GMT - Cape Town Mayoral committee member for safety, Jean-Pierre Smith, speaking to media

1100GMT - Briefing by Minister of Public Works Patricia DeLille, Cape Town Fire Department Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, House Chairperson Committees Oversight Cedric Frolick and ACDP Member of National assembly Steve Swart

1130GMT - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to media outside parliament

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

