ADVISORY SAFRICA-PARLIAMENT/FIRE

Fire erupts at South African parliament building in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Flames and smoke seen billowing from South African parliament building after a fire erupted.

TIMINGS:

0931GMT - firefighters assess damage to roof

0957GMT - Cape Town Mayoral committee member for safety, Jean-Pierre Smith, speaking to media

1100GMT - Briefing by Minister of Public Works Patricia DeLille, Cape Town Fire Department Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, House Chairperson Committees Oversight Cedric Frolick and ACDP Member of National assembly Steve Swart

1130GMT - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to media outside parliament

