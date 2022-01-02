COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAN-USA/SOLEIMANI-ANNIVERSARY CEREMONY

Por
REUTERSJAN 02
2 de Enero de 2022

Iran's Raisi marks second anniversary of Soleimani's death

Start: 03 Jan 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 03 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

TEHRAN - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks at a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the death of Iran's General Soleimani.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use Iran. No Use BBC Persian. No Use Manoto. No Use VOA Persian. No use Iran International.

DIGITAL: No Use Iran. No Use BBC Persian. No Use Manoto. No Use VOA Persian. No use Iran International.

Source: IRIB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iran

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH FARSI SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

