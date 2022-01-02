COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 2 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL

Por
REUTERSJAN 02
2 de Enero de 2022

Israeli PM Bennett holds news conference on surging Omicron

Start: 02 Jan 2022 17:45 GMT

End: 02 Jan 2022 19:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds a news conference on COVID-19 amid surging Omicron infections which health officials on Sunday said could lead to herd immunity.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - News conference expected

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: GPO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH HEBREW SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El grosero error infantil que provocó la derrota del Real Madrid ante el Getafe

El grosero error infantil que provocó la derrota del Real Madrid ante el Getafe

El Cruzeiro informó que Ronaldo Nazario tiene coronavirus

Pochettino habló del presente del PSG: qué dijo sobre el COVID de Lionel Messi y el futuro de Kylian Mbappé

Los hermanos Benavides denunciaron errores en la hoja de ruta del Rally Dakar: “¡Ha sido un desastre!”

Tras contraer coronavirus, cuándo podría volver a jugar Lionel Messi

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Maribel Guardia recibió el 2022 en bikini y envió mensaje desde el mar

Maribel Guardia recibió el 2022 en bikini y envió mensaje desde el mar

Alejandra Guzmán rechazó disculpa de Adela Micha por comentario de Silvia Pinal, según Ana María Alvarado

Paul Stanley y Joely Bernat se habrían comprometido para casarse en este 2022

Alfonso Cuarón apareció en el especial “Harry Potter: regreso a Howarts” por el 20 aniversario de la franquicia

Michelle Salas terminó el 2021 con un viaje de emergencia y un tierno recuerdo de Silvia Pinal

TENDENCIAS

El reconocido chef argentino Mauro Colagreco abrirá tres nuevos restaurantes en Londres

El reconocido chef argentino Mauro Colagreco abrirá tres nuevos restaurantes en Londres

Desde las alturas o a metros de la orilla: 9 propuestas para comer frente al agua en Mar del Plata

Laura Bardier, directora de Este Arte: “El mercado se encogió por la pandemia pero las transacciones por internet se duplicaron”

Entró en vigencia el pase sanitario nacional: cómo obtenerlo y cuándo será solicitado

De alojamiento pionero a las ruinas de hoy: la nostálgica historia del primer hotel de Punta del Este