ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL

Israeli PM Bennett holds news conference on surging Omicron

Start: 02 Jan 2022 17:45 GMT

End: 02 Jan 2022 19:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds a news conference on COVID-19 amid surging Omicron infections which health officials on Sunday said could lead to herd immunity.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - News conference expected

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: GPO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL WITH HEBREW SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com