ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/FUNERAL

Funeral service for SA anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu

Start: 01 Jan 2022 06:02 GMT

End: 01 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - A funeral service is held for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and hero of South Africa's fight against white minority rule, at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday (December 26) at the age of 90.

SCHEDULE:

0555GMT - Arrivals

0745GMT - Funeral procession starts

