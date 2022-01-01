COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 1 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/FUNERAL

Por
REUTERSJAN 01
29 de Diciembre de 2021

Funeral service for SA anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu

Start: 01 Jan 2022 06:02 GMT

End: 01 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - A funeral service is held for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and hero of South Africa's fight against white minority rule, at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday (December 26) at the age of 90.

SCHEDULE:

0555GMT - Arrivals

0745GMT - Funeral procession starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS / SABC POOL / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Cuáles fueron los 6 equipos que marcaron el pulso del fútbol mundial durante el 2021

Cuáles fueron los 6 equipos que marcaron el pulso del fútbol mundial durante el 2021

Las estrellas del fútbol mundial que podrían quedar libres en 2022

La agenda deportiva para ver en 2022: Mundial de Qatar, JJOO de Invierno, NBA, Fórmula 1 y todo lo que hay que saber

Se larga el Rally Dakar 2022: todo lo que hay que saber de la carrera más dura del mundo

Canelo Álvarez confesó cuál fue la pelea que más disfrutó en el 2021

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día que Facundo hizo enfurecer a Maradona por Chespirito

El día que Facundo hizo enfurecer a Maradona por Chespirito

“Un año más”: la historia detrás de la emblemática canción de Año Nuevo de Mecano

La película en la que Pedro Infante se enamoró de Silvia Pinal en Nochevieja

Las parejas que terminaron su romance durante el 2021

Crónica de una vida de tropiezos y superaciones: la tormentosa historia de Tobey Maguire, el primer Spider-Man del cine

TENDENCIAS

Modo reset: cómo planificar el motor corporal para el 2022

Modo reset: cómo planificar el motor corporal para el 2022

Cuáles son los 50 vinos que hay que descubrir en 2022

5 consejos para correr en días de altas temperaturas

¿Durante cuánto tiempo contagia una persona infectada con Ómicron?

Bikinis retro, kimonos y capelinas: los looks playeros que conquistan Mar del Plata