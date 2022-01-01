ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/FUNERAL

Funeral service for SA anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu
Start: 01 Jan 2022 06:02 GMT
End: 01 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
JOHANNESBURG - A funeral service is held for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and hero of South Africa's fight against white minority rule, at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday (December 26) at the age of 90.
SCHEDULE:
0555GMT - Arrivals
0745GMT - Funeral procession starts
