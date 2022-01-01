ADVISORY NEW YORK-NEW MAYOR/

The new mayor of New York will address his city

Start: 01 Jan 2022 16:58 GMT

End: 01 Jan 2022 17:58 GMT

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA - The new mayor of New York will address his city hours after a midnight inauguration.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand No Archive.

Source: ABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com