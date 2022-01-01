ADVISORY NEW YORK-NEW MAYOR/

The new mayor of New York will address his city
Start: 01 Jan 2022 16:58 GMT
End: 01 Jan 2022 17:58 GMT
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA - The new mayor of New York will address his city hours after a midnight inauguration.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.
DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand No Archive.
Source: ABC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com