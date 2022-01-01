ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/USA-NEW YORK-MAYOR --UPDATED SOURCE/RESTRICTIONS

Thousands celebrate NYE in Times Square, new mayor sworn in

Start: 01 Jan 2022 04:45 GMT

End: 01 Jan 2022 05:15 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - The annual pilgrimage to Times Square for New Year's Eve takes place with thousands of people watching the ball drop at midnight and millions more watching on TV. Following the Ball Drop Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City by the City Clerk in Times Square, and will use his family's Bible to take the oath of office. He will be joined by members of his family to celebrate this historic moment.

SCHEDULE:

0449GMT - New Year's Eve ball drops

0500 GMT - midnight in New York

TIME TBA - Mayor-elect Eric Adams sworn in as 110th Mayor of New York (expected shortly after ball drop at midnight)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all. For editorial use only. One time live use only of musical performances. No edits of musical performances.

DIGITAL: Access all. For editorial use only. One time live use only of musical performances. No edits of musical performances.

Source: TIME SQUARE ALLIANCE/COUNTDOWN ENTERTAINMENT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com