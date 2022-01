Italians start 2022 with a dive into the Tiber River

Start: 01 Jan 2022 10:57 GMT

End: 01 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

ROME - Italians mark the start of 2022 by hurling themselves off a bridge into the freezing waters of Rome's Tiber river.

