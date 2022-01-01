COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY IRAQ-IRAN/ANNIVERSARY -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSJAN 01
31 de Diciembre de 2021

Baghdad protest marks anniversary of Soleimani's killing

Start: 01 Jan 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 01 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE TUTU FUNERAL AND IS CURRENTLY ON RL04.

BAGHDAD - Iraq protest marks the death of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in 2020 by a U.S. drone strike.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Iraq

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

