COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 31 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WILDFIRES/COLORADO

Por
REUTERSDEC 31
31 de Diciembre de 2021

Wind-driven grass fires engulf homes in Denver-area towns

Start: 31 Dec 2021 03:36 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

BOULDER COUNTY, COLORADO - A fierce, wind-driven wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes, injured at least a half dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver, authorities said on Thursday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use CNN. No use VOA.

DIGITAL: No use digital.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

De sufrir una dolorosa pérdida y compartir formador con Messi a convertirse en la mejor del mundo: Alexia Putellas, la ganadora del Balón de Oro

De sufrir una dolorosa pérdida y compartir formador con Messi a convertirse en la mejor del mundo: Alexia Putellas, la ganadora del Balón de Oro

Messi ya es la atracción principal en Arabia Saudita para promover el turismo por la Copa del Mundo

Cuáles son las opciones en la delantera para Chivas, según David Medrano

El día que Carlos Reinoso llamó “mamones” a los futbolistas del América

Canelo Álvarez: de sufrir bullying a convertirse en el mejor boxeador del año

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cómo fue la boda de Victoria Ruffo y Omar Fayad

Cómo fue la boda de Victoria Ruffo y Omar Fayad

Raúl Araiza incursionará como standupero y contará su paso por las adicciones

Galilea Montijo: cuánto cuesta la ropa que luce la estrella de Televisa

Entre bailes y risas: así fue el Besotón en Six Flags tras polémica por discriminación

Cuál es el origen del famoso meme de Juan Gabriel

TENDENCIAS

Fuegos artificiales y pirotecnia: cómo prevenir lesiones y cuidarse de los ruidos intensos

Fuegos artificiales y pirotecnia: cómo prevenir lesiones y cuidarse de los ruidos intensos

Los autotests para COVID-19 serían menos sensibles a la variante Ómicron, pero siguen siendo efectivos, según la FDA

Año nuevo y contagios récord de COVID-19: cuáles son las recomendaciones de las autoridades para los festejos

Cómo evitar el daño que genera la pirotecnia sonora en los animales

¿Dónde ver y probar los mejores autos en estas vacaciones argentinas?