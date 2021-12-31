ADVISORY USA-WILDFIRES/COLORADO

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 31 de Diciembre de 2021
REUTERS
31 de Diciembre de 2021

Wind-driven grass fires engulf homes in Denver-area towns

Start: 31 Dec 2021 03:05 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 03:27 GMT

BOULDER COUNTY, COLORADO - A fierce, wind-driven wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes, injured at least a half dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver, authorities said on Thursday.

Reuters

