ADVISORY USA-WILDFIRES/COLORADO

Wind-driven grass fires engulf homes in Denver-area towns
Start: 31 Dec 2021 01:44 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2021 02:41 GMT
BOULDER COUNTY, COLORADO - A fierce, wind-driven wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes, injured at least a half dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver, authorities said on Thursday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use USA. No use CNN. No use VOA.
DIGITAL: No use digital
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com