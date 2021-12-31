ADVISORY USA-WILDFIRES/COLORADO

Boulder Office of Emergency Management holds news conference

Start: 31 Dec 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 18:00 GMT

BOULDER COUNTY, COLORADO - The Boulder Office of Emergency Management will hold a news conference to update on efforts to fight the swiftly spreading prairie grass fire, believed to have been ignited by sparks from power lines and transformers toppled by high winds on Colorado's drought-parched Front Range

