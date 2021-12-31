COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 31 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WILDFIRES/COLORADO

Por
REUTERSDEC 31
31 de Diciembre de 2021

Wind-driven grass fires engulf homes in Denver-area towns

Start: 31 Dec 2021 03:36 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 05:17 GMT

BOULDER COUNTY, COLORADO - A fierce, wind-driven wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes, injured at least a half dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver, authorities said on Thursday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use CNN. No use VOA.

DIGITAL: No use digital.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El año en fotos: 33 momentos deportivos que marcaron 2021

El año en fotos: 33 momentos deportivos que marcaron 2021

De sufrir una dolorosa pérdida y compartir formador con Messi a convertirse en la mejor del mundo: Alexia Putellas, la ganadora del Balón de Oro

Messi ya es la atracción principal en Arabia Saudita para promover el turismo por la Copa del Mundo

Cuáles son las opciones en la delantera para Chivas, según David Medrano

El día que Carlos Reinoso llamó “mamones” a los futbolistas del América

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ariadne Díaz está destrozada porque un cocodrilo devoró a su perrita

Ariadne Díaz está destrozada porque un cocodrilo devoró a su perrita

Cómo fue la boda de Victoria Ruffo y Omar Fayad

Raúl Araiza incursionará como standupero y contará su paso por las adicciones

Galilea Montijo: cuánto cuesta la ropa que luce la estrella de Televisa

Entre bailes y risas: así fue el Besotón en Six Flags tras polémica por discriminación

TENDENCIAS

Los 5 consejos para sentirnos bien luego de la cena de Fin de Año

Los 5 consejos para sentirnos bien luego de la cena de Fin de Año

El nuevo sushi se impone como protagonista del verano 2022

Una vacuna prometedora, un inyectable para prevención y la paciente que se curó sola: 3 novedades sobre el VIH en 2021

Fuegos artificiales y pirotecnia: cómo prevenir lesiones y cuidarse de los ruidos intensos

Los autotests para COVID-19 serían menos sensibles a la variante Ómicron, pero siguen siendo efectivos, según la FDA