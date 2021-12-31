ADVISORY USA-WILDFIRES/COLORADO

Wind-driven grass fires engulf homes in Denver-area towns

Start: 31 Dec 2021 03:36 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 05:17 GMT

BOULDER COUNTY, COLORADO - A fierce, wind-driven wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes, injured at least a half dozen people and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver, authorities said on Thursday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use CNN. No use VOA.

DIGITAL: No use digital.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com