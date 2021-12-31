ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/ --UPDATED SOURCE

Tutu's remains arrive at Cape Town Cathedral to lie in state

CAPE TOWN - The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid hero, lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town from Thursday (December 30). Memorial services are also planned in Johannesburg and Pretoria . Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday aged 90.

SCHEDULE:

0604GMT - motorcade driving to cathedral (SABC)

0610GMT - motorcade arrives (REUTERS)

0617GMT - Cathedral exterior after coffin carried inside to lie in state (SABC)

0700GMT - Desmond Tutu's remains lie in State

PLEASE NOTE: NO ACCESS TO INSIDE THE CATHEDRAL IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED / PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

