COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 31 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/ --UPDATED SOURCE

Por
REUTERSDEC 31
29 de Diciembre de 2021

Tutu's remains arrive at Cape Town Cathedral to lie in state

Start: 31 Dec 2021 05:54 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

CAPE TOWN - The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid hero, lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town from Thursday (December 30). Memorial services are also planned in Johannesburg and Pretoria . Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday aged 90.

SCHEDULE:

0604GMT - motorcade driving to cathedral (SABC)

0610GMT - motorcade arrives (REUTERS)

0617GMT - Cathedral exterior after coffin carried inside to lie in state (SABC)

0700GMT - Desmond Tutu's remains lie in State

PLEASE NOTE: NO ACCESS TO INSIDE THE CATHEDRAL IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED / PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS / SABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Menospreciado”: biógrafo de Checo Pérez lo defendió tras quedar fuera del Top Ten

“Menospreciado”: biógrafo de Checo Pérez lo defendió tras quedar fuera del Top Ten

El año en fotos: 33 momentos deportivos que marcaron 2021

De sufrir una dolorosa pérdida y compartir formador con Messi a convertirse en la mejor del mundo: Alexia Putellas, la ganadora del Balón de Oro

Messi ya es la atracción principal en Arabia Saudita para promover el turismo por la Copa del Mundo

Cuáles son las opciones en la delantera para Chivas, según David Medrano

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Joan Sebastian: le ofrecían dinero a cambio de tener intimidad con él

Joan Sebastian: le ofrecían dinero a cambio de tener intimidad con él

Ariadne Díaz está destrozada porque un cocodrilo devoró a su perrita

Cómo fue la boda de Victoria Ruffo y Omar Fayad

Raúl Araiza incursionará como standupero y contará su paso por las adicciones

Galilea Montijo: cuánto cuesta la ropa que luce la estrella de Televisa

TENDENCIAS

Especiadas, con recetas secretas y servidas en copa: así es la ruta de la cerveza en Mar del Plata

Especiadas, con recetas secretas y servidas en copa: así es la ruta de la cerveza en Mar del Plata

De finales de año y balances: ¿siempre es aconsejable hacer un racconto del año?

Los 5 consejos para sentirnos bien luego de la cena de Fin de Año

El nuevo sushi se impone como protagonista del verano 2022

Una vacuna prometedora, un inyectable para prevención y la paciente que se curó sola: 3 novedades sobre el VIH en 2021