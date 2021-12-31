COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 31 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/NORTHKOREA -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSDEC 31
22 de Diciembre de 2021

North Korea celebrates New Year with a firework display

Start: 31 Dec 2021 14:06 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 15:16 GMT

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - North Korea celebrates the New Year with a firework display near the Taedong River, which cuts through central Pyongyang.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - event expected to begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NORTH KOREA

DIGITAL: NO USE NORTH KOREA

Source: KRT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: North Korea

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: KOREAN NARRATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Marcelo Bielsa catalogó su tarea en el Leeds como “negativa” y se animó a unas palabras en inglés

Marcelo Bielsa catalogó su tarea en el Leeds como “negativa” y se animó a unas palabras en inglés

Marcelo Gallardo no pudo retener por cuarto año consecutivo el premio al mejor DT de América: el técnico que se lo arrebató

Julián Álvarez fue elegido como el mejor futbolista de América

El brutal asalto a una figura del Manchester City: “Me dejaron la cara en este estado”

Messi ya es la atracción principal en Arabia Saudita para promover el turismo por la Copa del Mundo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Claudia Álvarez compartió cuáles son los nombres de sus mellizos

Claudia Álvarez compartió cuáles son los nombres de sus mellizos

“Eduin Caz pa rato”: vocalista de Grupo Firme reapareció en redes después de su hospitalización

Murió la reconocida estrella de Disney Tiffini Hale: tenía 46 años

Arath de la Torre anunció el fallecimiento de su padrastro con un emotivo mensaje

Noah Cyrus disfrutó del mar en Miami, Melanie Griffith hizo compras en Beverly Hills: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Reto en TikTok: lo que hizo sonreír al mundo en 2021

Reto en TikTok: lo que hizo sonreír al mundo en 2021

Un helicóptero que se carga y descarga ayudado por robots

Aumentan las alertas con los Air tag de Apple: rastrean personas y vehículos

Fin de Año encuentra al país y al mundo con récord de infecciones por coronavirus

Mañana entra en vigencia el pase sanitario nacional: cómo obtenerlo y cuándo será solicitado