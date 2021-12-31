ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/HONGKONG

Hong Kong rings in the New Year with a light show

Start: 31 Dec 2021 15:36 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 16:16 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong rings in the New Year with a light show at the Victoria Harbour, centering on a countdown display on the 65.8-metre-tall LED facade of the newly opened M+ museum.

SCHEDULE:

1555-1610GMT - light show

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

