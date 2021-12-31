ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/HONGKONG

Hong Kong rings in the New Year with a light show
Start: 31 Dec 2021 15:36 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2021 16:16 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong rings in the New Year with a light show at the Victoria Harbour, centering on a countdown display on the 65.8-metre-tall LED facade of the newly opened M+ museum.
SCHEDULE:
1555-1610GMT - light show
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: For editorial use only
DIGITAL: For editorial use only
Source: HKTB
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com