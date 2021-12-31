COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 31 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/DUBAI-FIREWORKS

Por
REUTERSDEC 31
22 de Diciembre de 2021

Dubai welcomes the new year with fireworks

Start: 31 Dec 2021 19:34 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 20:30 GMT

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai welcomes the new year with fireworks at the iconic Burj Khalifa.

PLEASE NOTE MUSIC FOR THE FIREWORKS IS ORIGINAL AND RIGHTS ARE CLEARED

SCHEDULE:

2000GMT - Midnight in Dubai

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: tbc

DIGITAL: tbc

Source: tbc

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Arab Emirates

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

