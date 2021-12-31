COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 31 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/AUSTRALIA-FIREWORKS

Por
REUTERSDEC 31
20 de Diciembre de 2021

Sydney celebrates New Year's Eve with fireworks display

Start: 31 Dec 2021 12:47 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 13:17 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - New Year's Eve fireworks display over Sydney Harbour. This year's show is to run approximately seven minutes and the city precinct will be restricted to those with permits for bookings at restaurants and hotels in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use Australia / For news purposes only

DIGITAL: No Use Australia / For news purposes only

Source: CITY OF SYDNEY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

