COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 31 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- 5151-USA-BIDEN/

Por
REUTERSDEC 31
1 de Enero de 2022

Biden says he warned Putin of 'heavy price' over Ukraine

Start: 31 Dec 2021 22:32 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 22:35 GMT

Biden says he warned Putin of 'heavy price' over Ukraine

Restrictions:

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS: Broadcasters: No use USA. No use VOA. Digital: US digital customers: No use by Univision, BBC America or their digital/mobile properties. Edited video must be used in its entirety. Existing graphics may be overwritten by client's own graphics but no further edits are permitted, Including for length. Non-US digital customers: No use In Broadcasts. No use by Australia broadcaster websites

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Quién es Brian Ocampo, el posible refuerzo del América para el Clausura 2022

Quién es Brian Ocampo, el posible refuerzo del América para el Clausura 2022

El lado menos conocido de la familia Messi: María Sol, hermana de Lionel, presentó el diseño de una nueva colección de bikinis

Diario de viaje: por qué Arabia Saudita apuesta al automovilismo en un país donde las mujeres recién empezaron a conducir en 2018

El mensaje desde la cuenta oficial de Maradona para celebrar el año nuevo: “Que este 2022 sea un golazo”

Así fue el último gol del 2021: Espanyol le dio vuelta el partido sobre la hora al Valencia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Alfredo Adame contra Laura Bozzo: “La quiero ver en la cárcel”

Alfredo Adame contra Laura Bozzo: “La quiero ver en la cárcel”

De Rix a YosStop: los famosos que salieron de la cárcel este 2021

Murió la exesposa de Juan Carlos “El Borrego” Nava

Qué significa ser pansexual, el término que usó Kunno para definirse

La Chilindrina reapareció en redes tras su contagio de COVID-19

TENDENCIAS

Parece un auto del futuro, pero se empezará a fabricar en 2022

Parece un auto del futuro, pero se empezará a fabricar en 2022

Fiestas y diversidad sexual: cómo potenciar el encuentro familiar en la mesa de Fin de Año

Cuáles fueron las 10 recetas más buscadas por los argentinos en 2021

Cómo obtener el WhatsApp dorado de Año Nuevo

Cómo es y cuánto cuesta el lujoso Unimog casa rodante capaz de pasar por cualquier terreno