Jueves 30 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WILDFIRES/COLORADO

Por
REUTERSDEC 30
31 de Diciembre de 2021

Wind-driven grass fires prompt evacuation of two Denver-area towns

Start: 30 Dec 2021 22:04 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2021 23:36 GMT

BOULDER COUNTY, COLORADO, COLORADO - Wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders for two entire towns just east of the Rockies near Denver on Thursday, disrupting life for more than 30,000 residents at the edge of the Colorado prairie, authorities said.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that sparks from power lines and transformers toppled Thursday morning by high winds had ignited multiple grass fires in the drought-parched area.

Evacuation orders were first issued for all residents in the town of Superior, Colorado, with a population of about 13,000, and a short time later for the adjacent municipality of Louisville, home to more than 18,000 residents, the Boulder County emergency management office said on Twitter.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use CNN. No VOA

DIGITAL: No use digital.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Quiénes son los futbolistas mexicanos que han militado en tres de los cuatro equipos "grandes"

Del viaje espacial de Richard Branson a la toma del Capitolio: todas las predicciones que acertaron los Simpson en 2021

¿Dónde ver y probar los mejores autos en estas vacaciones argentinas?

