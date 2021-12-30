ADVISORY USA-WILDFIRES/COLORADO

Wind-driven grass fires prompt evacuation of two Denver-area towns

Start: 30 Dec 2021 22:04 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2021 23:04 GMT

BOULDER COUNTY, COLORADO, COLORADO - Wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders for two entire towns just east of the Rockies near Denver on Thursday, disrupting life for more than 30,000 residents at the edge of the Colorado prairie, authorities said.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that sparks from power lines and transformers toppled Thursday morning by high winds had ignited multiple grass fires in the drought-parched area.

Evacuation orders were first issued for all residents in the town of Superior, Colorado, with a population of about 13,000, and a short time later for the adjacent municipality of Louisville, home to more than 18,000 residents, the Boulder County emergency management office said on Twitter.

