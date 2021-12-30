COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 29 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/COURT

REUTERS
30 de Diciembre de 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of aiding Epstein's sex abuse

Start: 29 Dec 2021 22:15 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2021 00:16 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: AT 0002GMT WE HAVE SWITCHED TO A REUTERS (ACCESS ALL) COURT EXTERIOR. THIS LIVE WILL END AT 0015GMT.

==

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Live outside federal court in Manhattan after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, sealing a remarkable fall from grace for the British socialite.

TIMINGS:

2322GMT - Family depart at back of courthouse (NBC)

2359GMT - Statement by Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim (NBC)

0002GMT - Exterior of court (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part No use USA. No use CNN. No use VOA.

DIGITAL: Part No use Digital.

Source: NBC / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

