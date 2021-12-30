COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 30 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/ -- UPDATED END TIME --

Por
REUTERSDEC 30
30 de Diciembre de 2021

Tutu's remains arrive at Cape Town Cathedral to lie in state

Start: 30 Dec 2021 11:46 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2021 14:07 GMT

**EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE: CURRENT LIVE WILL END AT 1410GMT**

FROM 1206GMT - MEMBER OF PUBLIC BEING INTERVIEWED BY BROADCASTER AND REUTERS - VUYISWA NDZAKANA

1144GMT - INTERVIEW WITH JONATHAN BUTLER, SOUTH AFRICAN SINGER-SONGWRITER IN FRONT OF ST GEORGE'S CATHEDRAL AS PEOPLE ARRIVE TO LEAVE TRIBUTES AND PAY RESPECTS TO ARCHBISHOP DESMOND TUTU

--------------------------

CAPE TOWN - The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid hero, lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town from Thursday (Decemebr 30). Memorial services are also planned in Johannesburg and Pretoria . Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday aged 90.

SCHEDULE: (SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND DELAYS)

0600GMT APPROX - Live as the motorcade carrying Desmond Tutu's remains drives from the funeral drive to St George's Cathedral (REUTERS)

0634GMT - Hearse with coffin arrives at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town (REUTERS)

0642GMT - Cathedral exterior after arrivals (SABC)

0700-1500GMT - Desmond Tutu's remains lie in State (SABC)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS/SABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

