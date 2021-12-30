COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/ --UPDATED DETAILS--

Por
REUTERSDEC 30
29 de Diciembre de 2021

Tutu's remains arrive at Cape Town Cathedral to lie in state

Start: 30 Dec 2021 06:23 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE: LIVE VISUALS WILL RESUME IN APPROXIMATELY 10 MINUTES (0950GMT) WITH A REUTERS LIVE SIGNAL FROM OUTSIDE ST GEORGE'S CATHEDRAL**

**EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE: SOURCE (SABC) WAS EARLIER PROVIDING AUDIO OF RECORDED SPEECHES BY ARCHBISHOP DESMOND TUTU**

CAPE TOWN - The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid hero, lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town from Thursday (Decemebr 30). Memorial services are also planned in Johannesburg and Pretoria . Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday aged 90.

SCHEDULE: (SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND DELAYS)

0600GMT APPROX - Live as the motorcade carrying Desmond Tutu's remains drives from the funeral drive to St George's Cathedral (REUTERS)

0634GMT - Hearse with coffin arrives at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town (REUTERS)

0642GMT - Cathedral exterior after arrivals (SABC)

0700-1500GMT - Desmond Tutu's remains lie in State (SABC)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS / SABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

