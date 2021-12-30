ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/ --UPDATED DETAILS

Tutu's remains arrive at Cape Town Cathedral to lie in state

Start: 30 Dec 2021 11:46 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

CAPE TOWN - The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid hero, lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town from Thursday (Decemebr 30). Memorial services are also planned in Johannesburg and Pretoria . Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday aged 90.

SCHEDULE: (SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND DELAYS)

0600GMT APPROX - Live as the motorcade carrying Desmond Tutu's remains drives from the funeral drive to St George's Cathedral (REUTERS)

0634GMT - Hearse with coffin arrives at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town (REUTERS)

0642GMT - Cathedral exterior after arrivals (SABC)

0700-1500GMT - Desmond Tutu's remains lie in State (SABC)

