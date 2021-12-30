COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 30 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/ --UPDATED DETAILS--

Por
REUTERSDEC 30
30 de Diciembre de 2021

Tutu's remains arrive at Cape Town Cathedral to lie in state

Start: 30 Dec 2021 11:46 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE: LIVE VISUALS WILL RESUME IN APPROXIMATELY 10 MINUTES (0950GMT) WITH A REUTERS LIVE SIGNAL FROM OUTSIDE ST GEORGE'S CATHEDRAL**

**EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE: SOURCE (SABC) WAS EARLIER PROVIDING AUDIO OF RECORDED SPEECHES BY ARCHBISHOP DESMOND TUTU**

CAPE TOWN - The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid hero, lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town from Thursday (Decemebr 30). Memorial services are also planned in Johannesburg and Pretoria . Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday aged 90.

SCHEDULE: (SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND DELAYS)

0600GMT APPROX - Live as the motorcade carrying Desmond Tutu's remains drives from the funeral drive to St George's Cathedral (REUTERS)

0634GMT - Hearse with coffin arrives at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town (REUTERS)

0642GMT - Cathedral exterior after arrivals (SABC)

0700-1500GMT - Desmond Tutu's remains lie in State (SABC)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS/SABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El Cholo Simeone tiene otra vez coronavirus: el fútbol español está en alerta por un brote de casos

El Cholo Simeone tiene otra vez coronavirus: el fútbol español está en alerta por un brote de casos

Una estrella del fútbol iraní jugó un partido con la bandera de Israel en su camiseta y generó un escándalo en su país

Después de contratar a Messi, el PSG va por otra estrella del Barcelona que podría quedar libre

Nació con parálisis cerebral y sufrió bullying de niño, pero alcanzó sus sueños: la historia de superación de Nicolas, el hermano de Lewis Hamilton

El régimen chino le prohibió a los jugadores de fútbol poder tatuarse

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los días de playa de Alessandra Ambrosio en Brasil, el paseo de Irina Shayk con su hija en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Los días de playa de Alessandra Ambrosio en Brasil, el paseo de Irina Shayk con su hija en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

Carlos “Master” Muñoz anunció su retiro de las redes sociales

La Chilindrina dio positivo a COVID-19

Los mejores memes contra Adela Micha por alta de Silvia Pinal

La verdad detrás de la hospitalización de Eduin Caz, cantante de Grupo Firme

TENDENCIAS

Burn out de fin de año: el estrés de las madres y padres afecta la salud mental de los hijos

Burn out de fin de año: el estrés de las madres y padres afecta la salud mental de los hijos

Cómo evitar el consumo excesivo de alcohol en las Fiestas

Punta del Este: cuáles serán las fiestas con más convocatoria del verano 2021-2022

Cómo será el observatorio robótico que estudiará exoplanetas en la Antártida

Las 10 ideas inspiradores para las organizaciones que nos dejó el 2021