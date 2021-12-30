COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 30 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY PEOPLE-DESMOND TUTU/ -- INTERRUPTIBLE --

REUTERSDEC 30
29 de Diciembre de 2021

Desmond Tutu's remains lie in State at Cape Town Cathedral

Start: 31 Dec 2021 05:00 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 07:40 GMT

CAPE TOWN - The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid hero, lies in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town from Thursday (December 30). Memorial services are also planned in Johannesburg and Pretoria . Tutu, who was revered as his nation's conscience by both Black and white South Africans, died on Sunday aged 90.

SCHEDULE:

0520GMT - departure from funeral parlour

0620GMT - arrival at cathedral

0700-0740GMT - viewing

PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

