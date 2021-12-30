COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 30 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/USA-NEW YORK-MAYOR

REUTERS
22 de Diciembre de 2021

Thousands celebrate NYE in Times Square and see new mayor sworn in

Start: 01 Jan 2022 04:45 GMT

End: 01 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - The annual pilgrimage to Times Square for New Year's Eve takes place with thousands of people watching the ball drop at midnight and millions more watching on TV. Following the Ball Drop Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City by the City Clerk in Times Square, and will use his family's Bible to take the oath of office. He will be joined by members of his family to celebrate this historic moment.

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT - midnight in New York

TIME TBC - Mayor-elect Eric Adams swearing-in ceremony after NYE ball drop in Times Square

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all/for editorial use only

DIGITAL: Access all/for editorial use only

Source: TIME SQUARE ALLIANCE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

