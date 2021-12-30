ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/USA-NEW YORK-MAYOR

Thousands celebrate NYE in Times Square and see new mayor sworn in
Start: 01 Jan 2022 04:45 GMT
End: 01 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - The annual pilgrimage to Times Square for New Year's Eve takes place with thousands of people watching the ball drop at midnight and millions more watching on TV. Following the Ball Drop Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City by the City Clerk in Times Square, and will use his family's Bible to take the oath of office. He will be joined by members of his family to celebrate this historic moment.
SCHEDULE:
0500GMT - midnight in New York
TIME TBC - Mayor-elect Eric Adams swearing-in ceremony after NYE ball drop in Times Square
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all/for editorial use only
DIGITAL: Access all/for editorial use only
Source: TIME SQUARE ALLIANCE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com