Miércoles 29 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

REUTERSDEC 30
30 de Diciembre de 2021

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reviews work done in 2021

Start: 30 Dec 2021 03:15 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2021 03:45 GMT

GOVERNMENT HEADQUARTERS, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media to review the work done in 2021 and is expected to respond to the pro-democracy Stand News outlet’s raid yesterday.

AUDIO CHANNELS:

CHANNEL 1 - CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH

CHANNEL 2 -ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH / ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

