Jueves 30 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEW YORK-ADAMS

REUTERS
30 de Diciembre de 2021

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams outlines plan for COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 30 Dec 2021 15:00 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2021 16:00 GMT

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams outlines his plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic this winter. Adams will be inaugurated as mayor shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: CITY OF NEW YORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL AND ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

