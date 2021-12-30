COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEW YORK-ADAMS--UPDATED SOURCE & RESTRICTIONS--

REUTERSDEC 30
30 de Diciembre de 2021

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams outlines plan for COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams outlines his plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic this winter. Adams will be inaugurated as mayor shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day

